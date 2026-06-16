EQS-AFR: Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Börse AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



16.06.2026 / 14:44 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 22, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 22, 2026

Address:

Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: July 22, 2026Address: https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/5302536/bdbfff0c664bed6335ee205619f77082/data/gdb-quartalsmitteilung-q2-2026-tug_de.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: July 22, 2026Address: https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/5302532/858470075d448a99a82eef19cf377751/data/gdb-quarterly-statement-q2-2026-tug_en.pdf

16.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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