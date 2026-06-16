Deutsche Börse Aktie
WKN: 581005 / ISIN: DE0005810055
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16.06.2026 14:44:33
EQS-AFR: Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Börse AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 22, 2026
Address: https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/5302536/bdbfff0c664bed6335ee205619f77082/data/gdb-quartalsmitteilung-q2-2026-tug_de.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 22, 2026
Address: https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/5302532/858470075d448a99a82eef19cf377751/data/gdb-quarterly-statement-q2-2026-tug_en.pdf
16.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Börse AG
|-
|60485 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-boerse.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2347266 16.06.2026 CET/CEST
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