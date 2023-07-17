|
17.07.2023 14:00:09
EQS-AFR: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 19, 2023
Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 19, 2023
Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports
