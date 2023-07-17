EQS-AFR: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.07.2023 14:00:09

17.07.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 19, 2023
Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 19, 2023
Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de

 
