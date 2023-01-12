12.01.2023 14:35:30

EQS-AFR: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

12.01.2023 / 14:35 CET/CEST
Deutsche Lufthansa AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 03, 2023
Address: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/de/publikationen/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 03, 2023
Address: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/en/publications/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 03, 2023
Address: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/de/publikationen/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 03, 2023
Address: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/en/publications/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023
Address: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/de/publikationen/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023
Address: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/en/publications/financial-reports.html

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations

 
