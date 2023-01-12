|
12.01.2023 14:35:30
EQS-AFR: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Lufthansa AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 03, 2023
Address: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/de/publikationen/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 03, 2023
Address: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/en/publications/financial-reports.html
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 03, 2023
Address: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/de/publikationen/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 03, 2023
Address: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/en/publications/financial-reports.html
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023
Address: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/de/publikationen/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023
Address: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/en/publications/financial-reports.html
