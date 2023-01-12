EQS-AFR: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 03, 2023

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 03, 2023

Address:



Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 02, 2023

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 02, 2023

Address:

