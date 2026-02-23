pbb Aktie
WKN: 801900 / ISIN: DE0008019001
|
23.02.2026 08:04:53
EQS-AFR: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2026
Address: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2026
Address: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/financial-reports/
23.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
|Parkring 28
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.pfandbriefbank.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2279586 23.02.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu pbb AG (Deutsche Pfandbriefbank)
|
08:04
|EQS-AFR: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
08:04
|EQS-AFR: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
20.02.26
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX zeigt sich mittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
18.02.26
|XETRA-Handel: SDAX verbucht zum Handelsende Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
18.02.26
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX stärker (finanzen.at)
|
18.02.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank senkt Ziel für Deutsche Pfandbriefbank - 'Hold' (dpa-AFX)
|
17.02.26
|Dienstagshandel in Frankfurt: SDAX schlussendlich im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
16.02.26
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: SDAX notiert schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)