pbb Aktie
WKN: 801900 / ISIN: DE0008019001
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13.07.2026 08:04:53
EQS-AFR: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/financial-reports/
13.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
|Parkring 28
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.pfandbriefbank.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2364358 13.07.2026 CET/CEST
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08:04
|EQS-AFR: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
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08:04
|EQS-AFR: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
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