EQS-AFR: Deutsche Post AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Post AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Post AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 05, 2026
Address: https://group.dhl.com/de/investoren/ir-download-center.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 05, 2026
Address: https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/ir-download-center.html
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 05, 2026
Address: https://group.dhl.com/de/investoren/ir-download-center.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 05, 2026
Address: https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/ir-download-center.html
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 05, 2026
Address: https://group.dhl.com/de/investoren/ir-download-center.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 05, 2026
Address: https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/ir-download-center.html
