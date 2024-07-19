|
19.07.2024 10:58:01
EQS-AFR: Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Telekom AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Telekom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: http://www.telekom.com/24QII
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: http://www.telekom.com/24q2
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: http://www.telekom.com/24QII
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: http://www.telekom.com/24q2
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.telekom.com
1950181 19.07.2024 CET/CEST
