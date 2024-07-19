EQS-AFR: Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Telekom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



19.07.2024 / 10:58 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024

Address:

Deutsche Telekom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 08, 2024Address: http://www.telekom.com/24QII Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 08, 2024Address: http://www.telekom.com/24q2 Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 08, 2024Address: http://www.telekom.com/24QII Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 08, 2024Address: http://www.telekom.com/24q2

19.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

