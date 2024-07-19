19.07.2024 10:58:01

EQS-AFR: Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Deutsche Telekom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: http://www.telekom.com/24QII

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: http://www.telekom.com/24q2

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: http://www.telekom.com/24QII

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: http://www.telekom.com/24q2

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
