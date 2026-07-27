Deutsche Telekom Aktie
WKN: 555750 / ISIN: DE0005557508
|
27.07.2026 17:03:03
EQS-AFR: Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Telekom AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Telekom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.telekom.com/26QII
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.telekom.com/26q2
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.telekom.com/26QII
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.telekom.com/26q2
27.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.telekom.com
|LEI Code:
|549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2238432 27.07.2026 CET/CEST
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