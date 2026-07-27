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27.07.2026 17:03:03

EQS-AFR: Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Telekom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.07.2026 / 17:03 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Telekom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.telekom.com/26QII

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.telekom.com/26q2

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.telekom.com/26QII

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.telekom.com/26q2

27.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com
LEI Code: 549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96

 
End of News EQS News Service

2238432  27.07.2026 CET/CEST

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