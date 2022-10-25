|
25.10.2022 09:44:26
EQS-AFR: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Wohnen SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Wohnen SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2022
Address: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/dewohnen/German/3120/corporate-news.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2022
Address: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/dewohnen/English/3120/corporate-news.html
25.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Wohnen SE
|Mecklenburgische Straße 57
|14197 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1471327 25.10.2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!