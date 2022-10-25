25.10.2022 09:44:26

EQS-AFR: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Deutsche Wohnen SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Deutsche Wohnen SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2022
Address: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/dewohnen/German/3120/corporate-news.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2022
Address: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/dewohnen/English/3120/corporate-news.html

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com

 
