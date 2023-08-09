|
09.08.2023 03:16:31
EQS-AFR: DEUTZ AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: DEUTZ AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DEUTZ AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://www.deutz.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte-kennzahlen-und-praesentationen/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://www.deutz.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations/finanical-reports
|English
|DEUTZ AG
|Ottostraße 1
|51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
|Germany
|www.deutz.com
1698955 09.08.2023 CET/CEST
