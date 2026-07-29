DEUTZ Aktie
WKN: 630500 / ISIN: DE0006305006
|
29.07.2026 09:35:44
EQS-AFR: DEUTZ AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: DEUTZ AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DEUTZ AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.deutz.com/de/investor-relations/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.deutz.com/en/investor-relations/
29.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEUTZ AG
|Ottostraße 1
|51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutz.com
|LEI Code:
|5299005DETTV58V2PP63
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2373388 29.07.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!