29.09.2022 10:32:23
EQS-AFR: DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: DF Deutsche Forfait AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DF Deutsche Forfait AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2022
Address: https://www.dfag.de/investor-relations/publikationen/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DF Deutsche Forfait AG
|Nördliche Münchner Straße 9c
|82031 Grünwald
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.dfag.de
