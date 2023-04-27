|
27.04.2023 13:37:15
EQS-AFR: DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: DF Deutsche Forfait AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DF Deutsche Forfait AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: http://www.dfag.de/investor-relations/publikationen/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: http://www.dfag.de/investor-relations/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: http://www.dfag.de/en/investor-relations/publications/
27.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DF Deutsche Forfait AG
|Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56
|50968 Köln
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.dfag.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1619333 27.04.2023 CET/CEST
