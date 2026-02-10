DMG MORI Aktie
WKN: 587800 / ISIN: DE0005878003
|
10.02.2026 09:59:33
EQS-AFR: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://dmgmori.com/ag-de-2025
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://dmgmori.com/ag-en-2025
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://dmgmori.com/gb-de-2025
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://dmgmori.com/gb-en-2025
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2026
Address: https://dmgmori.com/q2-de-2026
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2026
Address: https://dmgmori.com/q2-en-2026
10.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Gildemeisterstraße 60
|33689 Bielefeld
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.dmgmori.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2274018 10.02.2026 CET/CEST
