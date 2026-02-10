DMG MORI Aktie

DMG MORI für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 587800 / ISIN: DE0005878003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.02.2026 09:59:33

EQS-AFR: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

10.02.2026 / 09:59 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://dmgmori.com/ag-de-2025

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://dmgmori.com/ag-en-2025

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://dmgmori.com/gb-de-2025

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://dmgmori.com/gb-en-2025

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2026
Address: https://dmgmori.com/q2-de-2026

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2026
Address: https://dmgmori.com/q2-en-2026

10.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Gildemeisterstraße 60
33689 Bielefeld
Germany
Internet: www.dmgmori.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2274018  10.02.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DMG MORI

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu DMG MORI

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DMG MORI 47,80 0,00% DMG MORI

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6
07.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.02.26 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX fester -- DAX etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließen stärker - Tokio im Feiertag
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Mittwoch im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert zu kleinen Verlusten. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes notierten am Mittwoch in Grün.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen