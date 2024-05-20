|
20.05.2024 10:49:20
EQS-AFR: Douglas AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Douglas AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Douglas AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 29, 2024
Address: https://douglas.group/de/investoren/veroeffentlichungen#veroeffentlichungen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 29, 2024
Address: https://douglas.group/en/investors/publications
20.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Douglas AG
|Luise-Rainer-Str. 7-11
|40235 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|
1906897 20.05.2024 CET/CEST
