Douglas Aktie
WKN DE: BEAU1Y / ISIN: DE000BEAU1Y4
|
29.07.2026 10:48:24
EQS-AFR: Douglas AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Douglas AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Douglas AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2026
Address: https://douglas.group/de/investoren/veroeffentlichungen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2026
Address: https://douglas.group/en/investors/publications
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2026
Address: https://douglas.group/de/investoren/veroeffentlichungen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2026
Address: https://douglas.group/en/investors/publications
29.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Douglas AG
|Luise-Rainer-Strasse 7-11
|40235 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|LEI Code:
|529900RLJJSL6ZU4P947
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2373496 29.07.2026 CET/CEST
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