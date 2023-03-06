|
06.03.2023 18:01:38
EQS-AFR: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 13, 2023
Address: https://investorrelations.porsche.com/de/financial-figures/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 13, 2023
Address: https://investorrelations.porsche.com/en/financial-figures/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 13, 2023
Address: https://investorrelations.porsche.com/de/financial-figures/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 13, 2023
Address: https://investorrelations.porsche.com/en/financial-figures/
06.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
|Porscheplatz 1
|70435 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.porsche.com/international/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1575935 06.03.2023 CET/CEST
