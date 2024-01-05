EQS-AFR: E.ON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05.01.2024 08:59:50

E.ON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

E.ON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

E.ON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: http://www.eon.com/halbjahresfinanzbericht-q2-2024

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: http://www.eon.com/halfyearfinancialreport-q2-2024

Language: English
Company: E.ON SE
Brüsseler Platz 1
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.eon.com

 
