13.12.2022 09:47:09
EQS-AFR: E.ON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: E.ON SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
E.ON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 10, 2023
Address: http://eon.com/quartalsmitteilung-q1-2023
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 10, 2023
Address: http://eon.com/quarterlystatement-q1-2023
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2023
Address: http://eon.com/quartalsmitteilung-q3-2023
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2023
Address: http://eon.com/quarterlystatement-q3-2023
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|E.ON SE
|Brüsseler Platz 1
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.eon.com
