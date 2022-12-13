EQS-AFR: E.ON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: E.ON SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

E.ON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



13.12.2022 / 09:47 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 10, 2023

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 10, 2023

Address:



Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 08, 2023

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 08, 2023

Address:

E.ON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 10, 2023Address: http://eon.com/quartalsmitteilung-q1-2023 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 10, 2023Address: http://eon.com/quarterlystatement-q1-2023 Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 08, 2023Address: http://eon.com/quartalsmitteilung-q3-2023 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 08, 2023Address: http://eon.com/quarterlystatement-q3-2023

13.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

