EQS-AFR: E.ON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

13.12.2022 / 09:47 CET/CEST
E.ON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 10, 2023
Address: http://eon.com/quartalsmitteilung-q1-2023

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 10, 2023
Address: http://eon.com/quarterlystatement-q1-2023

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2023
Address: http://eon.com/quartalsmitteilung-q3-2023

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2023
Address: http://eon.com/quarterlystatement-q3-2023

Language: English
Company: E.ON SE
Brüsseler Platz 1
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.eon.com

 
