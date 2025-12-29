E.ON Aktie
WKN DE: ENAG99 / ISIN: DE000ENAG999
|
29.12.2025 16:30:53
EQS-AFR: E.ON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: E.ON SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
E.ON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2026
Address: https://www.eon.com/quartalsmitteilung-q1-2026
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2026
Address: https://www.eon.com/quarterlystatement-q1-2026
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 11, 2026
Address: https://www.eon.com/quartalsmitteilung-9m-2026
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 11, 2026
Address: https://www.eon.com/quarterlystatement-9m-2026
29.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|E.ON SE
|Brüsseler Platz 1
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.eon.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2252290 29.12.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!