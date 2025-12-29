EQS-AFR: E.ON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: E.ON SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

E.ON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



29.12.2025 / 16:30 CET/CEST

E.ON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 13, 2026Address: https://www.eon.com/quartalsmitteilung-q1-2026 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 13, 2026Address: https://www.eon.com/quarterlystatement-q1-2026 Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 11, 2026Address: https://www.eon.com/quartalsmitteilung-9m-2026 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 11, 2026Address: https://www.eon.com/quarterlystatement-9m-2026

