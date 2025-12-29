E.ON Aktie

E.ON für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: ENAG99 / ISIN: DE000ENAG999

29.12.2025 16:30:53

EQS-AFR: E.ON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: E.ON SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
E.ON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

29.12.2025 / 16:30 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

E.ON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2026
Address: https://www.eon.com/quartalsmitteilung-q1-2026

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2026
Address: https://www.eon.com/quarterlystatement-q1-2026

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 11, 2026
Address: https://www.eon.com/quartalsmitteilung-9m-2026

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 11, 2026
Address: https://www.eon.com/quarterlystatement-9m-2026

29.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: E.ON SE
Brüsseler Platz 1
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.eon.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2252290  29.12.2025 CET/CEST

