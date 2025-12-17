ecotel communication Aktie
WKN DE: 585434 / ISIN: DE0005854343
17.12.2025 13:48:53
EQS-AFR: ecotel communication ag: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ecotel communication ag
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ecotel communication ag hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports
17.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ecotel communication ag
|Prinzenallee 11
|40549 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ecotel.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2247370 17.12.2025 CET/CEST
