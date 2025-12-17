ecotel communication Aktie

WKN DE: 585434 / ISIN: DE0005854343

17.12.2025 14:03:13

EQS-AFR: ecotel communication ag: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ecotel communication ag / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ecotel communication ag: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.12.2025 / 14:03 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ecotel communication ag hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

17.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ecotel communication ag
Prinzenallee 11
40549 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.ecotel.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2247376  17.12.2025 CET/CEST

