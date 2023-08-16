|
EQS-AFR: EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: EDAG Engineering Group AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
EDAG Engineering Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2023
Address: https://www.edag.com/de/edag-group/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2023
Address: https://www.edag.com/en/edag-group/investor-relations/financial-reports
|English
|EDAG Engineering Group AG
|Schlossgasse 2
|9320 Arbon
|Switzerland
|www.edag.com
