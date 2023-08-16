16.08.2023 08:23:22

EQS-AFR: EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: EDAG Engineering Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.08.2023 / 08:23 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EDAG Engineering Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2023
Address: https://www.edag.com/de/edag-group/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2023
Address: https://www.edag.com/en/edag-group/investor-relations/financial-reports

16.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: EDAG Engineering Group AG
Schlossgasse 2
9320 Arbon
Switzerland
Internet: www.edag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1704325  16.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1704325&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu EDAG Engineering Group AGmehr Nachrichten