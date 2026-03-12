EDAG Engineering Group Aktie
WKN DE: A143NB / ISIN: CH0303692047
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12.03.2026 13:00:23
EQS-AFR: EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: EDAG Engineering Group AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
EDAG Engineering Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://ir.edag.com/publikationen-events#finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://ir.edag.com/en/publikationen-events#finanzberichte
12.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EDAG Engineering Group AG
|Schlossgasse 2
|9320 Arbon
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|ir.edag.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2290506 12.03.2026 CET/CEST
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