|
28.03.2023 16:16:16
EQS-AFR: edding Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: edding Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
edding Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 14, 2023
Address: https://www.edding.com/de-de/investor-relations/berichte-und-kennzahlen/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2023
Address: https://www.edding.com/de-de/investor-relations/berichte-und-kennzahlen/
28.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|edding Aktiengesellschaft
|Bookkoppel 7
|22926 Ahrensburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.edding.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1594747 28.03.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!