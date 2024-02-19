|
19.02.2024 18:02:16
EQS-AFR: edding Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: edding Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
edding Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 12, 2024
Address: https://www.edding.com/de-de/investor-relations/berichte-und-kennzahlen/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.edding.com/de-de/investor-relations/berichte-und-kennzahlen/
19.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|edding Aktiengesellschaft
|Bookkoppel 7
|22926 Ahrensburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.edding.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1840427 19.02.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu edding AG Vz.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu edding AG Vz.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|edding AG Vz.
|42,60
|0,00%