13.04.2023 09:12:04
EQS-AFR: Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Einhell Germany AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Einhell Germany AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://www.einhell.com/de/investor-relations/unternehmensberichte/geschaeftsberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://www.einhell.com/investor-relations/company-reports/business-reports/
13.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Einhell Germany AG
|Wiesenweg 22
|94405 Landau/Isar
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.einhell.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1606399 13.04.2023 CET/CEST
