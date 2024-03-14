Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
14.03.2024 13:31:38

EQS-AFR: Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Einhell Germany AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.03.2024 / 13:31 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Einhell Germany AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024
Address: https://www.einhell.com/de/investor-relations/unternehmensberichte/geschaeftsberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024
Address: https://www.einhell.com/investor-relations/company-reports/business-reports/

14.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1859103  14.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1859103&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Einhell Germany AGmehr Nachrichten