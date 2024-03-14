|
14.03.2024 13:31:38
EQS-AFR: Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Einhell Germany AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Einhell Germany AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024
Address: https://www.einhell.com/de/investor-relations/unternehmensberichte/geschaeftsberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024
Address: https://www.einhell.com/investor-relations/company-reports/business-reports/
