|
31.07.2024 14:04:12
EQS-AFR: Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Einhell Germany AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Einhell Germany AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 22, 2024
Address: https://www.einhell.com/de/investor-relations/unternehmensberichte/quartalsmitteilungen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 22, 2024
Address: https://www.einhell.com/investor-relations/company-reports/quarterly-financial-announcements/
31.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Einhell Germany AG
|Wiesenweg 22
|94405 Landau/Isar
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.einhell.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1958307 31.07.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Einhell Germany AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Einhell Germany AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Einhell Germany AG
|176,00
|-0,34%