EQS-AFR: Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Einhell Germany AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



31.07.2024 / 14:04 CET/CEST

Einhell Germany AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 22, 2024Address: https://www.einhell.com/de/investor-relations/unternehmensberichte/quartalsmitteilungen/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 22, 2024Address: https://www.einhell.com/investor-relations/company-reports/quarterly-financial-announcements/

