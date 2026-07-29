Einhell Germany vz. Aktie
WKN DE: A40ESU / ISIN: DE000A40ESU3
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29.07.2026 10:56:33
EQS-AFR: Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Einhell Germany AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Einhell Germany AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 18, 2026
Address: https://www.einhell.com/de/investor-relations/unternehmensberichte/quartalsmitteilungen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 18, 2026
Address: https://www.einhell.com/investor-relations/company-reports/quarterly-financial-announcements/
29.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Einhell Germany AG
|Wiesenweg 22
|94405 Landau/Isar
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.einhell.com
|LEI Code:
|529900WKT7CENGR4UW29
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2373502 29.07.2026 CET/CEST
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