Eisen- und Hüttenwerke Aktie

WKN: 565800 / ISIN: DE0005658009

19.11.2025 10:14:03

EQS-AFR: Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.11.2025 / 10:14 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 09, 2025
Address: https://www.ehw.ag/index.php?id=195

19.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG
Koblenzer Straße 141
56626 Andernach
Germany
Internet: www.ehw.ag

 
End of News EQS News Service

2232544  19.11.2025 CET/CEST

