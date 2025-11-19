Eisen- und Hüttenwerke Aktie
WKN: 565800 / ISIN: DE0005658009
|
19.11.2025 10:14:03
EQS-AFR: Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 09, 2025
Address: https://www.ehw.ag/index.php?id=195
