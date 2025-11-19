EQS-AFR: Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



19.11.2025 / 10:14 CET/CEST

Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: December 09, 2025

Address:

Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: December 09, 2025Address: https://www.ehw.ag/index.php?id=195

