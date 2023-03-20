|
20.03.2023 13:42:06
EQS-AFR: ElringKlinger AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ElringKlinger AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ElringKlinger AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2023
Address: https://elringklinger.de/investor/2022-gbag-de.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2023
Address: https://elringklinger.de/investor/2022-gbag-en.pdf
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2023
Address: https://elringklinger.de/investor/2022-gb-de.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2023
Address: https://elringklinger.de/investor/2022-gb-en.pdf
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ElringKlinger AG
|Max-Eyth-Straße 2
|72581 Dettingen/Erms
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.elringklinger.de
