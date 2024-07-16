|
EQS-AFR: ElringKlinger AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ElringKlinger AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ElringKlinger AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: https://elringklinger.de/investor-relations/berichte-praesentationen/finanzberichte-pulse-magazin
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: https://elringklinger.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/financial-reports-pulse-magazine
16.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ElringKlinger AG
|Max-Eyth-Straße 2
|72581 Dettingen/Erms
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.elringklinger.de
