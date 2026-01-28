ElringKlinger Aktie
EQS-AFR: ElringKlinger AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ElringKlinger AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ElringKlinger AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://elringklinger.de/investor-relations/berichte-praesentationen/finanzberichte-pulse-magazin
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://elringklinger.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/financial-reports-pulse-magazine
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://elringklinger.de/investor-relations/berichte-praesentationen/finanzberichte-pulse-magazin
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://elringklinger.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/financial-reports-pulse-magazine
