EQS-AFR: elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.04.2023 12:33:55

24.04.2023 / 12:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

elumeo SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2023
Address: https://www.elumeo.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung

Language: English
Company: elumeo SE
Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
10999 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.elumeo.com

 
