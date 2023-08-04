|
04.08.2023 10:35:05
EQS-AFR: elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: elumeo SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
elumeo SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2023
Address: https://www.elumeo.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2023
Address: https://www.elumeo.com/ir/publications/financial-reports
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|elumeo SE
|Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
|10999 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.elumeo.com
