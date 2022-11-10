|
10.11.2022 21:29:33
EQS-AFR: elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: elumeo SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
elumeo SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 11, 2022
Address: https://www.elumeo.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 11, 2022
Address: https://www.elumeo.com/ir/publications/financial-reports
10.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|elumeo SE
|Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
|10999 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.elumeo.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1484967 10.11.2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!