|
23.04.2024 12:54:30
EQS-AFR: Enapter AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Enapter AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Enapter AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://enapterag.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://enapterag.de/en/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://enapterag.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://enapterag.de/en/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
23.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Enapter AG
|Reinhardtstr. 35
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.enapterag.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1887211 23.04.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Enaptermehr Nachrichten
|
12:54
|EQS-AFR: Enapter AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
12:54
|EQS-AFR: Enapter AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
22.04.24
|EQS-News: Enapter AG: mwb research rates Enapter share as 'Buy (EQS Group)
|
22.04.24
|EQS-News: Enapter AG: mwb research stuft Enapter-Aktie mit „Buy“ ein (EQS Group)
|
11.04.24
|EQS-News: Enapter AG steigert Auftragsvolumen für AEM-Elektrolyseure im ersten Quartal 2024 um über 700 % (EQS Group)
|
11.04.24
|EQS-News: Enapter AG increases order intake for AEM electrolyzers by over 700% in the first quarter of 2024 (EQS Group)
|
26.03.24
|EQS-News: Enapter AG receives largest single order from Europe to date for electrolyzer in the megawatt range (EQS Group)
|
26.03.24
|EQS-News: Enapter AG erhält bislang größten Einzelauftrag aus Europa für Elektrolyseure im Megawattbereich (EQS Group)