EQS-AFR: Enapter AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Enapter AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Enapter AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://enapterag.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://enapterag.de/en/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://enapterag.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://enapterag.de/en/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Company: Enapter AG
Reinhardtstr. 35
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.enapterag.de

 
