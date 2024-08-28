|
28.08.2024 09:06:05
EQS-AFR: Enapter AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Enapter AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Enapter AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 03, 2024
Address: https://enapterag.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 03, 2024
Address: https://enapterag.de/en/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
28.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Enapter AG
|Glockengießerwall 3
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.enapterag.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1976055 28.08.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!