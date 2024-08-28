EQS-AFR: Enapter AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.08.2024 09:06:05

28.08.2024

28.08.2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Enapter AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 03, 2024
Address: https://enapterag.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 03, 2024
Address: https://enapterag.de/en/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Company: Enapter AG
Glockengießerwall 3
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.enapterag.de

 
