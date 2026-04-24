Enapter Aktie
WKN DE: A255G0 / ISIN: DE000A255G02
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24.04.2026 12:10:03
EQS-AFR: Enapter AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Enapter AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Enapter AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://enapterag.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://enapterag.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://enapterag.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://enapterag.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
24.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Enapter AG
|Bleichenbrücke 9
|20354 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.enapterag.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2314700 24.04.2026 CET/CEST
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