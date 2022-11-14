|
14.11.2022 11:49:20
EQS-AFR: ENCAVIS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ENCAVIS AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ENCAVIS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2022
Address: https://www.encavis.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2022
Address: https://www.encavis.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/
14.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1486877 14.11.2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ENCAVIS AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11:49
|EQS-AFR: ENCAVIS AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen (EQS Group)
|
11:49
|EQS-AFR: ENCAVIS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements (EQS Group)
|
10.11.22
|EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG (EQS Group)
|
09.11.22
|ENCAVIS-Aktie tiefer: ENCAVIS Asset Management übernimmt niederländischen Solarpark (Dow Jones)
|
03.11.22
|ENCAVIS-Aktie dreht in die Gewinnzone: ENCAVIS stockt Beteiligung an Stern Energy auf (Dow Jones)
|
03.11.22
|EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG stockt Anteil an der Stern Energy SpA auf 80% auf (EQS Group)
|
03.11.22
|EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG increased its stake in Stern Energy SpA to 80% (EQS Group)
|
20.10.22
|ENCAVIS-Aktie tiefer: Abschluss der Projektfinanzierung von zwei Solarparks in Dänemark (Dow Jones)