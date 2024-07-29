|
29.07.2024 15:39:19
EQS-AFR: Epigenomics AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Epigenomics AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Epigenomics AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2024
Address: https://www.epigenomics.com/de/news-investoren/finanzberichte/
29.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Epigenomics AG
|Ziegelhäuser Landstraße 3
|69120 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.epigenomics.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1956223 29.07.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!