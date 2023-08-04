04.08.2023 08:20:38

EQS-AFR: EUWAX AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: EUWAX AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
EUWAX AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04.08.2023 / 08:20 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EUWAX AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2023
Address: https://www.euwax-ag.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichterstattung/

04.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: EUWAX AG
Börsenstr. 4
70174 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.euwax-ag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1695947  04.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1695947&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu EUWAX AGmehr Nachrichten