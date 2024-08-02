|
02.08.2024 11:39:28
EQS-AFR: EUWAX Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: EUWAX Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
EUWAX Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2024
Address: http://www.euwax-ag.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichterstattung/
02.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EUWAX Aktiengesellschaft
|Börsenstr. 4
|70174 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.euwax-ag.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1960163 02.08.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!