EQS-AFR: EUWAX Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: EUWAX Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

EUWAX Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



02.08.2024 / 11:39 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 13, 2024

Address:

EUWAX Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 13, 2024Address: http://www.euwax-ag.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichterstattung/

02.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

