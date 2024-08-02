EQS-AFR: EUWAX Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
02.08.2024 11:39:28

EUWAX Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.08.2024 / 11:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EUWAX Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2024
Address: http://www.euwax-ag.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichterstattung/

Language: English
Company: EUWAX Aktiengesellschaft
Börsenstr. 4
70174 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.euwax-ag.de

 
