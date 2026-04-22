EUWAX Aktie
WKN: 566010 / ISIN: DE0005660104
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22.04.2026 08:58:03
EQS-AFR: EUWAX Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: EUWAX Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
EUWAX Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2026
Address: https://www.euwax-ag.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichterstattung/
22.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EUWAX Aktiengesellschaft
|Börsenstr. 4
|70174 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.euwax-ag.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2312598 22.04.2026 CET/CEST
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