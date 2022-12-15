|
15.12.2022 07:30:10
EQS-AFR: EVN AG: Release of a Financial report
|
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: EVN AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
EVN AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)
Language: German
Address: https://www.evn.at/publikationen
Language: English
Address: https://www.evn.at/publications
15.12.2022 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EVN AG
|EVN Platz
|2344 Maria Enzersdorf
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.evn.at
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1513059 15.12.2022 CET/CEST
