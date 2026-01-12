EVN Aktie

EVN für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 74105 / ISIN: AT0000741053

12.01.2026 15:45:03

EQS-AFR: EVN AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: EVN AG / Release of Financial Reports
EVN AG: Release of a Financial report

12.01.2026 / 15:45 CET/CEST
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EVN AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)

Language: German
Address: https://www.evn.at/publikationen

Language: English
Address: https://www.evn.at/publications


Remarks:
New publication of the ESEF annual financial report. The change only concerns an adjustment to the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI). The human-readable (xHTML) version of the annual financial report remains unchanged and no other changes have been made to the content.

12.01.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: EVN AG
EVN Platz
2344 Maria Enzersdorf
Austria
Internet: www.evn.at

 
End of News EQS News Service

2258614  12.01.2026 CET/CEST

