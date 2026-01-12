EQS-AFR: EVN AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: EVN AG / Release of Financial Reports

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)



EVN AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:Language: GermanAddress: https://www.evn.at/publikationen Language: EnglishAddress: https://www.evn.at/publications



New publication of the ESEF annual financial report. The change only concerns an adjustment to the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI). The human-readable (xHTML) version of the annual financial report remains unchanged and no other changes have been made to the content.

