EQS-AFR: EVN AG: Release of a Financial report
|
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: EVN AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
EVN AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)
Language: German
Address: https://www.evn.at/publikationen
Language: English
Address: https://www.evn.at/publications
Remarks:
New publication of the ESEF annual financial report. The change only concerns an adjustment to the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI). The human-readable (xHTML) version of the annual financial report remains unchanged and no other changes have been made to the content.
12.01.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EVN AG
|EVN Platz
|2344 Maria Enzersdorf
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.evn.at
