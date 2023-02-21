EQS-AFR: Evonik Industries AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.02.2023 12:12:36

21.02.2023 / 12:12 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Evonik Industries AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 02, 2023
Address: http://corporate.evonik.de/de/investor-relations/berichte/einzelabschluesse

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 02, 2023
Address: http://corporate.evonik.de/en/investor-relations/reports/separate-financial-statements

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 02, 2023
Address: http://corporate.evonik.com/de/investor-relations/berichte/quartalsberichte/q4-2022

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 02, 2023
Address: http://corporate.evonik.com/en/investor-relations/reports/quarterly-reports/q4-2022

Language: English
Company: Evonik Industries AG
Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.evonik.com

 
