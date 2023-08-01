|
01.08.2023 07:37:32
EQS-AFR: Evonik Industries AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Evonik Industries AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Evonik Industries AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://corporate.evonik.com/de/investor-relations/berichte/quartalsberichte/quartalsbericht-q2-2023
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://corporate.evonik.com/en/investor-relations/reports/quarterly-reports/quarterly-report-q2-2023
01.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evonik Industries AG
|Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
|45128 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.evonik.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1692509 01.08.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!